Sport24.co.za | Klopp sends praise after Liverpool youngsters beat Shrewsbury

News24 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp was in contact with the Liverpool youngsters before and after their historic 1-0 replay win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round.
Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision [Video]Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision

Juergen Klopp defends his mid-season break decision that will see him and his first team miss the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay [Video]Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stands by his decision to field a weakened team in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury. He says he needs to respect the pre-agreed mid-season break.

Neil Critchley hails Jurgen Klopp's influence on Liverpool youngsters despite boss missing FA Cup fourth round replay vs Shrewsbury

Neil Critchley has praised Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s effect on the club’s youngsters. The German has come under fire for his decision to miss the Reds’...
Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool youngsters from afar after missing Shrewsbury win

Jurgen Klopp sent messages of support and congratulations before and after the youngest side in Liverpool’s history beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in their FA Cup...
Klopp sends praise after Liverpool youngsters beat Shrewsbury

