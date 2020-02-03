Global  

Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury: Absent Jurgen Klopp 'delighted' with FA Cup win

BBC Sport Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Absent Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is "delighted" as the youngest team in the club's history beat Shrewsbury 1-0 to reach the FA Cup fifth round.
News video: Liverpool's youngest side praised following 1-0 FA Cup over Shrewsbury

Liverpool's youngest side praised following 1-0 FA Cup over Shrewsbury 01:06

 Neil Critchely praised the youngest side in Liverpool’s history after they beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay. Critchley said: "Over 90 minutes we had the better chances and were just about the deserved winners."

'Boys were mature & Klopp was buzzing' [Video]'Boys were mature & Klopp was buzzing'

Liverpool's U23s team fully deserved their FA Cup win over Shrewsbury, says head coach Neil Critchley, who reveals Jurgen Klopp had already messaged his delight.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published

FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury [Video]FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fourth-round replay. Shrewsbury are expecting to take more than 5,000 fans to Anfield, in the hope of causing an upset and setting up a trip to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Curtis Jones becomes youngest Reds captain as Jurgen Klopp is absent from FA Cup fourth round replay

Liverpool’s youngsters will attempt to beat an experienced Shrewsbury side to advance to the FA Cup fifth round. The game will not be broadcast live on...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC SportDaily StarSoccerNews.com

Absent Klopp 'delighted' with Liverpool win - so did he make right decision to stay away?

Absent Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is "delighted" as the youngest team in the club's history beat Shrewsbury 1-0 to reach the FA Cup fifth round.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

