Christian Eriksen: Inter midfielder says he became a ‘black sheep’ at Tottenham and confirms Manchester United talks

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Christian Eriksen finally secured his departure from Tottenham in the final week of the January transfer window, and he claims he became a ‘black sheep’ in north London during his final months at Spurs. Eriksen, the Denmark midfielder, decided to run down his contract and Tottenham sold him last month to Internazionale of Milan. They […] 👓 View full article

