Ross Taylor ton helps New Zealand ace thrilling chase against India

Zee News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Ross Taylor's unbeaten knock of 108 leads New Zealand to 4 wicket win over India in the first ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton as Shreyas Iyer's knock of 103 goes in vain.
News video: India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep

India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep 04:18

 India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in the final T20 match to complete a 5-0 sweep against the Kiwis.

India vs New Zealand | 1st ODI preview: Ground report from Hamilton [Video]India vs New Zealand | 1st ODI preview: Ground report from Hamilton

India is all set to take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series.

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record..

Iyer ton in vain, NZ beat India by four wickets

Ross Taylor and Tom Latham played knocks of 109 and 69, respectively, as New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the first ODI of the 3-match series in...
IndiaTimes

Shardul Thakur man of the match in Wellington T20I against New Zealand, relishes India's nail-biting win

India are on a roll against New Zealand and have taken a 4-0 lead in their ongoing T20 International series against the hosts after keeping their nerves once...
Zee News

BigDimeBetting

🏐Big Dime Sports🏀 Big Dime Betting #SportsNews ticker reporting #BreakingNews on #sports related #news stories and #events. RT… https://t.co/YmW1E6Kdll 8 minutes ago

Amirot7Jahan

Kulsoom Jahan India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Ross Taylor's unbeaten ton helps Kiwis take 1-0 lead https://t.co/ypfLSvmhvl via @dna @dna 8 minutes ago

vanmark5

World Breaking News New Zealand chase down 348 against India in opening ODI: Ross Taylor’s century helps hosts claim four-wicket win in… https://t.co/mSPr7SDFyD 16 minutes ago

RBharathi22

Santhana Bharathi RT @cricbuzz: Ross Taylor special helps New Zealand seal the game by 4 wickets; lead the 3-match ODI series 1-0 #NZvIND https://t.co/tFoGtl… 37 minutes ago

worldsprtstar

World Sports Stars Ross Taylor ton helps New Zealand ace thrilling chase against India https://t.co/UZK4S73ks1 #Sportsnews… https://t.co/MZTGcsOnN9 38 minutes ago

pankajbhatta

Pankaj Bhattacharjee #NZvIND #INDvNZ India (347/4) in 50 overs New Zealand (348/6) in 48.1 overs Ross Taylor hundred helps them gun dow… https://t.co/afkNV4S4QN 45 minutes ago

ShighSurjit

Surjit RT @dna: India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: #RossTaylor's unbeaten ton helps Kiwis take 1-0 lead #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND https://t.co/9IbD… 48 minutes ago

JeevanG1301

G one @G130 RT @mipaltan: Ross Taylor's century helps New Zealand chase 348 at Hamilton. They now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0. #OneFamily #Cri… 53 minutes ago

