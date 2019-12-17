Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > James Milner: Liverpool midfielder watches youngsters in the FA Cup

James Milner: Liverpool midfielder watches youngsters in the FA Cup

BBC Sport Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
James Milner trains with Liverpool's youngsters, gives them a pep talk and then watches them beat Shrewsbury in their FA Cup replay.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview [Video]Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview

An in-depth preview of the Club World Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Monterrey. The Reds will be looking to take their outstanding league form onto the world stage against their Mexican..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool's James Milner inspires youngsters to FA Cup win over Shrewsbury

Under-23 boss Neil Critchley welcomed the veteran midfielder to give a team talk to the youngest Reds starting line-up of all time
Independent

James Milner thanked for rousing team-talk to Liverpool kids ahead of FA Cup tie

James Milner thanked for rousing team-talk to Liverpool kids ahead of FA Cup tieLiverpool fielded their youngest ever team for their FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury and won the game 1-0
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JazzTheJourno

Jasveer Singh RT @NBCSportsSoccer: The legend of James Milner continues to grow. In perfect Milner fashion, the #LFC midfielder turned down a February v… 3 minutes ago

Alipsetiawan14

Alip RT @LivEchoLFC: James Milner is a class act ❤️ The Liverpool midfielder is at Anfield tonight to show his support for the young Reds. http… 9 minutes ago

ingrid313

Janice Riordan RT @robbiemustoe: Enjoying everything about being at this club and what the future might look like. Top man. BBC Sport - James Milner: Li… 40 minutes ago

thenorthwestHUB

The North West HUB James Milner: Liverpool midfielder watches youngsters in the FA Cup https://t.co/l0nn5qxLyZ https://t.co/7PS6R5gGDX 45 minutes ago

uglyhugh

Hugh Thomas BBC Sport - James Milner: Liverpool midfielder watches youngsters in the FA Cup https://t.co/XydiJ71SsL 50 minutes ago

dtoole764

Dave Toole OBE James Milner: Liverpool midfielder watches youngsters in the FA Cup Just another reason to love this guy ⁦… https://t.co/C0OiqAD6wT 56 minutes ago

HajiMabrul

haji mabrul James Milner: Liverpool midfielder watches youngsters in the FA Cup https://t.co/Ex1X4ncsKN 1 hour ago

robbiemustoe

Robbie Mustoe Enjoying everything about being at this club and what the future might look like. Top man. BBC Sport - James Miln… https://t.co/d7tkF4q927 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.