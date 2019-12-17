Jasveer Singh RT @NBCSportsSoccer: The legend of James Milner continues to grow. In perfect Milner fashion, the #LFC midfielder turned down a February v… 3 minutes ago Alip RT @LivEchoLFC: James Milner is a class act ❤️ The Liverpool midfielder is at Anfield tonight to show his support for the young Reds. http… 9 minutes ago Janice Riordan RT @robbiemustoe: Enjoying everything about being at this club and what the future might look like. Top man. BBC Sport - James Milner: Li… 40 minutes ago The North West HUB James Milner: Liverpool midfielder watches youngsters in the FA Cup https://t.co/l0nn5qxLyZ https://t.co/7PS6R5gGDX 45 minutes ago Hugh Thomas BBC Sport - James Milner: Liverpool midfielder watches youngsters in the FA Cup https://t.co/XydiJ71SsL 50 minutes ago Dave Toole OBE James Milner: Liverpool midfielder watches youngsters in the FA Cup Just another reason to love this guy ⁦… https://t.co/C0OiqAD6wT 56 minutes ago haji mabrul James Milner: Liverpool midfielder watches youngsters in the FA Cup https://t.co/Ex1X4ncsKN 1 hour ago Robbie Mustoe Enjoying everything about being at this club and what the future might look like. Top man. BBC Sport - James Miln… https://t.co/d7tkF4q927 1 hour ago