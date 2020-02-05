Newcastle fan caught on camera exposing his penis to celebrate Allan Saint-Maximin strike and winger posts hilarious response on Twitter

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

A cocky Newcastle fan decided to expose himself while celebrating Allan Saint-Maximin’s extra-time winner against Oxford – but he was unfortunately caught on camera. Oxford took the FA Cup fourth round replay the distance on Tuesday night with two goals in a frenetic final six minutes of normal time, but Saint-Maximin’s strike was enough to […] 👓 View full article

