India in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News 02:35 Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record as Virat Kohli and his boys became the first team in the t20i history to win a five match series...