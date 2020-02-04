Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michigan State's Mark Dantonio did it his way, even as it led to a messy ending

Michigan State's Mark Dantonio did it his way, even as it led to a messy ending

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Michigan State football's Mark Dantonio called his news conference about his retirement a celebration. It felt anything but.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Mark Dantonio stepping down as Michigan State head coach

Mark Dantonio stepping down as Michigan State head coach 03:46

 Michigan State Football head coach Mark Dantonio has announced he is stepping down after more than a decade at MSU.

Recent related news from verified sources

Michigan State’s Dantonio announces retirement

Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run as coach in which he guided Michigan State to heights the Spartans hadn’t reached in...
Seattle Times

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio stepping down after 13 seasons

Mark Dantonio is stepping down as coach of Michigan State after 13 seasons. Dantonio is the school's winningest coach with a 114–57 record.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FQKentucky

UK Fifth Quarter RT @JoshMooreHL: The notion that Michigan State might reach out to — and maybe even be attractive to — Stoops isn’t wild. Citing the highli… 5 minutes ago

EJ_in_Texas

Eric D Johnson RT @ESPNCFB: Breaking: Mark Dantonio has stepped down as the head coach at Michigan State, citing a desire to spend more time with his fami… 6 minutes ago

love_Racheal_

Racheal RT @Graham_Couch: The most promising aspect on a dreary night at Breslin Center was AD Bill Beekman’s clear understanding of the ideal cand… 6 minutes ago

mpmjem

mpmjem RT @lucyrohdenTV: "Mark Dantonio left his job in a similar fashion to a Michigan State player faking an injury... it was timed out and deli… 6 minutes ago

txspartanfan

Chris Lynch Great read - thanks Mark D - totally get it - enjoy retirement! ⁦@MSU_Football⁩ ⁦@TheRealSparty⁩ https://t.co/tHJP7Zh9qs 7 minutes ago

aploch

Adam Loch RT @RyanFieldABC: A fantastic read from one of the best to ever put words on a page. And he nailed Mark Dantonio’s farewell. https://t.co… 7 minutes ago

CoachFoster_

Coach 🏈 Foster 🩸 RT @BruceFeldmanCFB: With Mark Dantonio stepping down at Michigan State, the Spartans are in the market for a new coach. Is #Cincy's Luke F… 8 minutes ago

TheAthleticDET

The Athletic Detroit Mark Dantonio's retirement raises questions about #MichiganState's current roster and the state of the 2020 recruit… https://t.co/xWHKUp98ZP 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.