Rose uses Astros saga to ask for reinstatement Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Pete Rose is again asking commissioner Rob Manfred to take him off the league's ineligible list, citing his lack of punishment for Astros players in the sign-stealing scandal. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ❌Donna ⏳Text TRUMP to 88022❌ RT @SportsCenter: Pete Rose is petitioning to be removed from MLB's ineligible list, arguing that his lifetime ban is "vastly disproportion… 5 seconds ago