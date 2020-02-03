Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Derby County v Manchester United - Ticket news, kick-off time and FA Cup fifth round draw

Derby County v Manchester United - Ticket news, kick-off time and FA Cup fifth round draw

Derby Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Derby County news - We run you through all the key details ahead of Derby County's FA Cup fifth round clash with Premier League giants Man Utd.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury

FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury 01:16

 Shrewsbury and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fourth-round replay. Shrewsbury are expecting to take more than 5,000 fans to Anfield, in the hope of causing an upset and setting up a trip to Chelsea in the fifth round while Neil Critchley leads Liverpool in the FA Cup.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boca Raton Concours d'Elegance Raising Money For Boys & Girls Clubs Of Broward County [Video]Boca Raton Concours d'Elegance Raising Money For Boys & Girls Clubs Of Broward County

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer chats with Boys & Girls Clubs Of Broward County President Brian Quail about the event.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:32Published

Humane Society of Summit County hosting adoption event [Video]Humane Society of Summit County hosting adoption event

If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family, Saturday might be the day to do it. The Humane Society of Summit County is holding a "name your own price" adoption event.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 04:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Derby County v Manchester United - Ticket news, kick-off time and TV details

Derby County v Manchester United - Ticket news, kick-off time and TV detailsDerby County news - We run you through all the key details ahead of Derby County's FA Cup fifth round clash with Premier League giants Man Utd.
Derby Telegraph Also reported by •BBC SportIndependent

Rooney set for Manchester United reunion after Derby County seal FA Cup fifth-round place

Wayne Rooney is poised to face his former club Manchester United after helping Derby County to a 4-2 victory over Northampton Town in their FA Cup fourth-round...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Derby TelegraphBBC NewsTeam TalkIndependent

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.