Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > EXCLUSIVE: Buddy Murphy says Paul Heyman believes he can be a ‘megastar’ for WWE, Roman Reigns one of the best wrestlers in the world and more

EXCLUSIVE: Buddy Murphy says Paul Heyman believes he can be a ‘megastar’ for WWE, Roman Reigns one of the best wrestlers in the world and more

talkSPORT Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Buddy Murphy has enjoyed a new lease of life recently as part of Seth Rollins’ stable on Monday Night Raw and he’s now one-half of the RAW Tag Team champions as a result. The Australian grabbed everyone’s attention as the show-stealing Cruiserweight champion, but now he is breaking away from that stigma and becoming a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published

Here's The Good News: Caviar May Become Far More Affordable [Video]Here's The Good News: Caviar May Become Far More Affordable

Caviar has long been known as a luxury for the rich, best served with icy Russian vodka. But according to Business Insider, the food has become cheaper and more accessible in recent years. Madagascar..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

5 Reasons You Should Buy: Eddie Murphy’s BEVERLY HILLS COP 35th Anniversary Blu-Ray Collection – “The Beginning Of The Buddy Movies” -John Ashton

5 Reasons You Should Buy: Eddie Murphy’s BEVERLY HILLS COP 35th Anniversary Blu-Ray Collection – “The Beginning Of The Buddy Movies” -John AshtonOne of the most iconic buddy flicks of all time is finally here in official Blu-ray glory. In celebration of Eddie Murphy’s unforgettable Beverly Hills Cop...
SOHH


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.