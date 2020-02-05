Final Premier League table predicted and it's great news for Chelsea and woeful for Arsenal



Recent related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Newcastle As Arsenal prepare to face Newcastle in the Premier League, take a look at the stats each team has recorded so far. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published 2 hours ago Premier League Match Preview: Norwich v Liverpoll Norwich prepare to take on Liverpool in the Premier League. Here are the key statistics behind the game ahead. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Football Manager predicts final Premier League table - and it's great news for Aston Villa Aston Villa will be in the midst of a relegation battle over the next few months, but how will the final table look at the end of the season? Esports and Gaming...

Sutton Coldfield Observer 3 days ago



Final Premier League table predicted by Football Manager and it's great news for Chelsea Chelsea are pushing to secure Champions League football for Frank Lampard's side at Stamford Bridge next season

Football.london 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this