Ram temple trust, land for mosque: Govt acts on SC's Ayodhya order

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust for the construction of Ram temple, will have its office in Delhi's Greater Kailash, the MHA said on Wednesday. In a notification, the MHA also said as directed by the SC, the Uttar Pradesh government has already issued the allotment letter of a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque.
Watch: PM Modi announces formation of Ram temple trust in Lok Sabha

Watch: PM Modi announces formation of Ram temple trust in Lok Sabha

 PM Narendra Modi announced the government’s decision to set up a temple trust to build the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in line with the Supreme Court verdict.

PM Modi announced the formation of an independent trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also announced that the UP govt had given its nod to identify and hand over a 5 acre

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya in the next 4 months.

