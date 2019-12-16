Ram temple trust, land for mosque: Govt acts on SC's Ayodhya order

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust for the construction of Ram temple, will have its office in Delhi's Greater Kailash, the MHA said on Wednesday. In a notification, the MHA also said as directed by the SC, the Uttar Pradesh government has already issued the allotment letter of a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque. 👓 View full article

