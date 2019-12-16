Ram temple trust, land for mosque: Govt acts on SC's Ayodhya order
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust for the construction of Ram temple, will have its office in Delhi's Greater Kailash, the MHA said on Wednesday. In a notification, the MHA also said as directed by the SC, the Uttar Pradesh government has already issued the allotment letter of a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque.
