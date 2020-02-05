Luke Garza wanted to get better. So the Iowa basketball player endured grueling workouts this summer to become one of the best players in the country.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Wieskamp and Garza help No. 17 Iowa rout Nebraska 96-72 IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored a career-high 30 points and Luka Garza added 22 to help No. 17 Iowa bounce back from its worst loss of the season...

Seattle Times 6 days ago



Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton, projected NBA Draft lottery pick, out for season with wrist injury A tough year for Iowa State just got worse, as one of the top point guards in college basketball will need surgery

CBS Sports 4 days ago





Tweets about this Odds Covers Iowa's Luka Garza is an unlikely college basketball star with the help of grueling workouts https://t.co/xx4H95wigg… https://t.co/aU3EHIj23s 1 week ago