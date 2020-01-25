Tottenham vs Southampton LIVE: Preview, team news and talkSPORT commentary of FA Cup clash as Norwich await winners

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Premier League rivals Tottenham and Southampton face off tonight for a place in the FA Cup fifth round. The two sides drew 1-1 at St Mary’s last month and will settle their fourth round tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham beat the Saints 2-1 at home in the league in September with Harry […] 👓 View full article

