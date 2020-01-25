Tottenham vs Southampton LIVE: Preview, team news and talkSPORT commentary of FA Cup clash as Norwich await winners
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Premier League rivals Tottenham and Southampton face off tonight for a place in the FA Cup fifth round. The two sides drew 1-1 at St Mary’s last month and will settle their fourth round tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham beat the Saints 2-1 at home in the league in September with Harry […]
Jose Mourinho addresses concerns over Inter Milan's continual pursuit of Christian Eriksen. He says Tottenham are not to blame for the situation that has lasted so long and that Eriksen has behaved in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO