Tottenham vs Southampton LIVE: Preview, team news and talkSPORT commentary of FA Cup clash as Norwich await winners

talkSPORT Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Premier League rivals Tottenham and Southampton face off tonight for a place in the FA Cup fifth round. The two sides drew 1-1 at St Mary’s last month and will settle their fourth round tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.   Tottenham beat the Saints 2-1 at home in the league in September with Harry […]
 Jose Mourinho admits Southampton were the better team in the FA Cup fourth round replay, but did say his Tottenham team deserved to reach the fifth round.

