Reus injury blow for Borussia Dortmund

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Marco Reus will be sidelined for at least four weeks after suffering a muscle injury in Borussia Dortmund’s DFB-Pokal loss to Werder Bremen on Tuesday.  Lucien Favre’s side were beaten 3-2 by the Bundesliga strugglers as Reus was forced off in the closing stages of a damaging evening for the visitors.  Dortmund tweeted on Wednesday to […]

The post Reus injury blow for Borussia Dortmund appeared first on Soccer News.
Sport24.co.za | Injured Dortmund captain Reus set to miss PSG clash

Borussia Dortmund have been dealt a blow after announcing that captain Marco Reus has picked up a muscle injury.
Borussia Dortmund 3/5 to beat Werder Bremen in Tuesday’s DFB Pokal tie

Competition: DFB Pokal Market: Borussia Dortmund win Odds: 3/5 @ Bet 365 Turning their attention to back to the DFB Pokal in midweek, a high-flying Borussia...
