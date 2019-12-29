Dortmund Insider Borussia Dortmund dealt huge blow as Marco Reus has been ruled out for four weeks with muscle injury… https://t.co/k6HOx3r44C 16 minutes ago 90 Minutes Football News Marco #Reus injury blow for Borussia Dortmund - FOX Sports Philippines #BVB 🇩🇪 #Bundesliga Pls RT https://t.co/geSZaQgtvA 28 minutes ago SPORTS 4 ALL Borussia Dortmund dealt huge blow as Marco Reus has been ruled out for four weeks with muscle injury… https://t.co/Bk7L7v0j7Y 1 hour ago Football Lab The news comes as a huge blow to Borussia Dortmund ahead of the return of the Champions League, where they will fac… https://t.co/tMRAmZkRBr 1 hour ago Gossipieh Borussia Dortmund dealt huge blow as Marco Reus has been ruled out for four weeks with muscle injury… https://t.co/e6XtAWKAuq 2 hours ago Viajando Perdido Borussia Dortmund dealt huge blow as Marco Reus has been ruled out for four weeks with muscle injury https://t.co/mWBXFagmg2 2 hours ago LiveScore BREAKING NEWS: Marco Reus will be sidelined for four weeks including Borussia Dortmund's Champions League round of… https://t.co/LOJtmJn437 2 hours ago Sportskeeda Football Borussia Dortmund have their sights set on domestic and European honours, but the loss of Marco Reus for up to a mo… https://t.co/lSSNkHoCce 2 hours ago