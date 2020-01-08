Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > National Signing Day 2020: Four-star DT McKinnley Jackson shocks in choosing Texas A&M over Alabama

National Signing Day 2020: Four-star DT McKinnley Jackson shocks in choosing Texas A&M over Alabama

CBS Sports Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The defensive line for the Aggies just got a little bit better
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

George County’s McKinnley Jackson will sign in February [Video]George County’s McKinnley Jackson will sign in February

One week from today, George County’s McKinnley Jackson will make his long-awaited college decision at the most high-profile National Signing Day ceremony in the state.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

McKinnley Jackson dominates All-Star season [Video]McKinnley Jackson dominates All-Star season

Now more than a month removed from his last game at George County perhaps no high school football player in America has improved his National Signing Day stock more since that time since McKinnley..

Credit: WXXVPublished

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.