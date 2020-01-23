Global  

Skip Bayless reacts to Zion Williamson facing Giannis Antetokounmpo last night

FOX Sports Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Skip Bayless reacts to Zion Williamson facing Giannis Antetokounmpo last nightSkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks taking down Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 120-108 last night.
Recent related videos

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains [Video]LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row. All 10 starters for the 2020..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Antetokounmpo's advice to Zion is 'don't rush the process' [Video]Antetokounmpo's advice to Zion is "don't rush the process"

Giannis Antetokounmpo says his advice to new NBA superstar Zion Williamson is to not "rush the process".

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

