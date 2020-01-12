Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Eagles making Press Taylor passing game coordinator

Eagles making Press Taylor passing game coordinator

Pro Football Talk Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion [Video]Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion

Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion. Wentz was knocked out of Sunday's playoff game after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Seattle's Jadeveon Clowney. The Eagles' quarterback reported concussion..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Eagles interview Press Taylor for offensive coordinator job


Pro Football Talk


Tweets about this

BlockingBirds

Blocking Birds Eagles making Press Taylor pass game coordinator and former Broncos OC Rich Scangarello to the offensive staff. The… https://t.co/ObephpQ4XM 10 minutes ago

eazzz_e

. RT @ProFootballTalk: Eagles add passing game coordinator to Press Taylor’s title https://t.co/9Ft6q2LZwd 20 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Eagles making Press Taylor passing game coordinator - National Football League News - https://t.co/0Va1KdTsgO https://t.co/5frOOCEKva 54 minutes ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Eagles making Press Taylor passing game coordinator https://t.co/liTlVYHKY4 https://t.co/e10RdP5Xsm https://t.co/VmVuieV4s9 54 minutes ago

fantasysportsso

Fantasy Sports News Eagles making Press Taylor passing game coordinator https://t.co/tYVjhAi0Wq https://t.co/VigIvMWVyj 1 hour ago

ProFootballTalk

ProFootballTalk Eagles add passing game coordinator to Press Taylor’s title https://t.co/9Ft6q2LZwd 1 hour ago

PHLSportsNation

PHLSportsNation RT @PHLEaglesNation: With reports circulating that the Eagles have recently interviewed Press Taylor for the vacant OC position, if anymore… 5 days ago

CBeezy_215

2-Bit Aka Francis Cousin @Eagles Press Taylor? Please don’t do this. Y’all have been making questionable decision after questionable decisio… https://t.co/T4i4GQYHeR 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.