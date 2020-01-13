Global  

The plan to stay at Sociedad for two seasons hasn’t changed – Odegaard

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Martin Odegaard, currently at Real Sociedad on a two-season loan from Real Madrid, says the plan hasn’t changed and he is set to remain in San Sebastian until the summer of 2021. The 21-year-old joined the ranks at Real Madrid in 2015, and played for their Castilla side for a while before moving to SC […]

The post The plan to stay at Sociedad for two seasons hasn’t changed – Odegaard appeared first on Soccer News.
