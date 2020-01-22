Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Joe Root: England captain could play five County Championship games

Joe Root: England captain could play five County Championship games

BBC Sport Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale says he is "hopeful" England captain Joe Root could play five County Championship games this season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History [Video]5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History As Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb. 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, here's a look back at the five best players in the 54-year..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:54Published

AHL suspends Condors' Brandon Manning for five games [Video]AHL suspends Condors' Brandon Manning for five games

AHL suspends Condors' Brandon Manning for five games

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England in South Africa: Jonny Bairstow hits century in final warm-up match

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Jonny Bairstow makes a century and Test captain Joe Root posts 91 in England's final one-day warm-up match against a...
BBC Local News Also reported by •Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.