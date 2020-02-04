Global  

Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen India showcases 3 big SUVs

Hindu Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Volkswagen India showcased three of its biggest Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) at the Auto Expo 2020 here on Wednesday.The SUVs comprised Taigun, T-Roc
News video: Auto Expo 2020: Tata Gravitas seven-seater SUV unveiled

Auto Expo 2020: Tata Gravitas seven-seater SUV unveiled 01:39

 Tata Motors launched the Gravitas SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. Based on Tata Harrier, Gravitas will be a seven-seater SUV.

