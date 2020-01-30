Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Havertz urged to stay at Leverkusen

Havertz urged to stay at Leverkusen

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen is not yet ready to join Bayern Munich and should stay where he is as it would serve his development best, according to Michael Balack. Having made that move himself back in 2006, the former German international feels it’s still too early for the 20-year-0ld to follow him on that […]

The post Havertz urged to stay at Leverkusen appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool transfer bid for Kai Havertz expected by Bayer Leverkusen this summer

Liverpool transfer bid for Kai Havertz expected by Bayer Leverkusen this summerLiverpool have been linked with a move for German playmaker Kai Havertz and could make an offer in the summer
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SportNe29208748

Sport News Havertz urged to stay at Leverkusen https://t.co/wnUWnLpeVk #sport #news #soccer 3 days ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYpXpx Kai Havertz urged to stay at Bayer Leverkusen by Michael Ballack 3 days ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Kai Havertz urged to stay at Bayer Leverkusen by Michael Ballack 3 days ago

fussballdude

fußballdude 🇩🇪 Havertz urged to stay at Leverkusen https://t.co/aAcC3gt1FR #Fußball #Bundesliga 3 days ago

AsumeTech

AsumeTech Havertz urged to stay at Leverkusen https://t.co/woGYIJ8Kkk https://t.co/0FfmyjVUqq 3 days ago

kickpapernews

Kick Paper Kai Havertz urged to stay at Bayer Leverkusen by Michael Ballack https://t.co/tBr7UkeCXA #kai #havertz #michael #ballack 3 days ago

ManUtdSuporter

Man Utd Suporter Kai Havertz urged to stay at Bayer Leverkusen by Michael Ballack https://t.co/ljQZiuGyhr 3 days ago

NWhenesday

Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @MailSport: 'He still needs time' Kai Havertz urged to STAY at Bayer Leverkusen by former Germany captain Michael Ballack https://t.co/… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.