Ranking all eight XFL coaches ahead of 2020 season: Where do Bob Stoops, Marc Trestman fall? Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Ahead of the opening weekend of the revamped XFL, we rank all eight coaches, including Bob Stoops, Jim Zorn, Marc Trestman and Pep Hamilton.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this