Dawgs pad O-line with Jones, Van Pran signings

ESPN Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Georgia coach Kirby Smart added to his offensive line by getting recruits Broderick Jones (No. 9 overall in ESPN 300) and Sedrick Van Pran (No. 68) on National Signing Day.
