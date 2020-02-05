Dawgs pad O-line with Jones, Van Pran signings Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Georgia coach Kirby Smart added to his offensive line by getting recruits Broderick Jones (No. 9 overall in ESPN 300) and Sedrick Van Pran (No. 68) on National Signing Day. 👓 View full article



