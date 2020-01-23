Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mickelson says he won't accept US Open exemption

Mickelson says he won't accept US Open exemption

FOX Sports Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Mickelson says he won't accept US Open exemptionPhil Mickelson says he won't accept a special exemption to the U.S. Open if he needs one
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines kicks off [Video]2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines kicks off

Local golfers Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson will be among the star-studded field as the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mickelson says he won’t accept US Open exemption

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is still not exempt for the U.S. Open and says he won’t accept a special invitation. The U.S. Open is the one...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

SPORTSCIRCUSINT

SPORTS CIRCUS INT. Mickelson says he won't accept special exemption into U.S. Open https://t.co/AJaXgB2Yxc https://t.co/rqXAl6bPFQ 4 minutes ago

ReutersSports

Reuters Sports Mickelson says he won't accept special exemption into U.S. Open https://t.co/Pw9UjdMEHM https://t.co/S13brVIMDr 10 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Golf-Mickelson says he won't accept special exemption into U.S. Open https://t.co/LtehlhI9nE 12 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Mickelson says he won’t accept special exemption into U.S. Open https://t.co/8G8W7UyxWn https://t.co/niMDpdQLB3 18 minutes ago

xtnetworks

Xtreme Sports News Mickelson won't accept U.S. Open exemption https://t.co/5vYrOxGTbz https://t.co/q6yK8EWy2J 33 minutes ago

IrishgolfT

irishgolfLinksTours RT @exec_tours: Phil Mickelson says he will not accept U.S. Open exemption ⁦@PhilMickelson⁩ https://t.co/uorcXy1K7X 1 hour ago

golfsmartly

Golf Mickelson won't accept U.S. Open exemption https://t.co/ENvcYAZGoL 1 hour ago

golfsmartly

Golf Mickelson says he won't accept US Open exemption https://t.co/1rvlYkEJIv 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.