Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Rugby: Fox Sports ready to walk away from broadcasting agreement with Rugby Australia

Rugby: Fox Sports ready to walk away from broadcasting agreement with Rugby Australia

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Rugby: Fox Sports ready to walk away from broadcasting agreement with Rugby AustraliaRugby Australia could find themselves in unfamiliar territory with Fox Sports ready to walk away from a 25-year broadcasting partnership. The relationship has been in place since the game turned professional and the most recent...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Steve McNamara defends Catalans' signing of Israel Folau

Steve McNamara defends Catalans' signing of Israel Folau 01:01

 Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara has defended his club’s controversial signing of Israel Folau. McNamara broke his silence and Folau also spoke for the first time since his move to Europe was announced on January 28. The French club defied the will of both Super League and the Rugby Football...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dunn ready for England opportunity [Video]Dunn ready for England opportunity

Bath hooker Tom Dunn says he is ready for the step-up to international rugby and could make his England debut in the Six Nations opener against France, with Luke Cowan-Dickie a doubt.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:37Published

SSN's quick-fire Super League quiz! [Video]SSN's quick-fire Super League quiz!

Sky Sports News' Jenna Brooks asks some famous faces the quick-fire questions ahead of the Super League launch this week.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sacked Australia rugby union international Folau joins rugby league's Catalans Dragons

Sacked Australia rugby union international Israel Folau makes a cross-code switch back to rugby league with a move to Catalans Dragons.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SARugbyChick

SARugbyChick Rugby: Fox Sports ready to walk away from broadcasting agreement with Rugby Australia https://t.co/cUBcnHn12X via… https://t.co/l2HtUYQZT9 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.