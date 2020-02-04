Colin Cowherd: Lakers should not trade Kyle Kuzma — they already have enough to win a title

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kyle Kuzma's name has been swirling around the NBA involving NBA trade rumors but Colin Cowherd doesn't think the team should trade him. Hear why he thinks the Lakers should stand pat with the current roster. Kyle Kuzma's name has been swirling around the NBA involving NBA trade rumors but Colin Cowherd doesn't think the team should trade him. Hear why he thinks the Lakers should stand pat with the current roster. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend