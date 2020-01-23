Global  

Mickelson says he won't accept US Open exemption

FOX Sports Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Mickelson says he won't accept US Open exemptionPhil Mickelson says he won't accept a special exemption to the U.S. Open if he needs one
2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines kicks off [Video]2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines kicks off

Local golfers Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson will be among the star-studded field as the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:20Published


Mickelson doesn't want special exemption into U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson doesn't want any special treatment when it comes to getting into this year's U.S. Open.
Reuters


