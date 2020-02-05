FWP Tottenham Hotspur NEWS: FA Cup: Tanguy Ndombele's deflected shot gives Spurs the lead against Southampton (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/IcFjU9umRI 7 minutes ago FWP Southampton NEWS: FA Cup: Tanguy Ndombele's deflected shot gives Spurs the lead against Southampton (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/dnq0gUDxHI 9 minutes ago 𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 FA Cup: Tanguy Ndombele's deflected shot gives Spurs the lead against Southampton https://t.co/mrQ8vL2sdx https://t.co/MKnfP0ZveH 14 minutes ago Lovable Daniels FA Cup: Tanguy Ndombele's deflected shot gives Spurs the lead against Southampton https://t.co/YQDkX6J5cC https://t.co/P5ftauHoVQ 14 minutes ago 🇬🇧 My Amigo FA Cup: Tanguy Ndombele's deflected shot gives Spurs the lead against Southampton https://t.co/H7Yke99SQW @BBCNews https://t.co/2dJ63APUZN 16 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 FA Cup: Tanguy Ndombele’s deflected shot gives Spurs the lead against Southampton 19 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 FA Cup: Tanguy Ndombele's deflected shot gives Spurs the lead against Southampton https://t.co/pKQSPEFG1l ⟶ via… https://t.co/NQgt6SDGHX 22 minutes ago World News FA Cup: Tanguy Ndombele's deflected shot gives Spurs the lead against Southampton https://t.co/IFDSNj1vID https://t.co/OGZiNhuBdq 22 minutes ago