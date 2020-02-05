Global  

FA Cup: Tanguy Ndombele's deflected shot gives Spurs the lead against Southampton

BBC Sport Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Tanguy Ndombele's powerful shot deflects off Saints' defender Jack Stephens to give Spurs the lead
Jermaine Jenas sends message to Tanguy Ndombele after earning Tottenham recall vs Southampton

Jermaine Jenas sends message to Tanguy Ndombele after earning Tottenham recall vs SouthamptonTanguy Ndombele is back in the Tottenham starting line-up as Jose Mourinho's side tackle Southampton in the FA Cup fourth-round replay
Football.london

