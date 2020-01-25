Shane Long finds himself in the right place at the right time after Hugo Lloris parries Nathan Redmond's shot right into his path

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault Jose Mourinho addresses concerns over Inter Milan's continual pursuit of Christian Eriksen. He says Tottenham are not to blame for the situation that has lasted so long and that Eriksen has behaved in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this FWP FA Cup NEWS: FA Cup: Shane Long pokes home equaliser for Southampton against Tottenham (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/S9RX3u6JdK 47 minutes ago Sports News Tweets FA Cup: Shane Long pokes home equaliser for Southampton against Tottenham https://t.co/NioYcN2ozw 51 minutes ago Vilnis Strazdins FA Cup: Shane Long pokes home equaliser for Southampton against Tottenham https://t.co/NnDrrTjozO via @vilnis11 https://t.co/nUymcOWO8x 54 minutes ago sports4africa FA Cup: Shane Long pokes home equaliser for Southampton against Tottenham 56 minutes ago 90 Minutes ⚽️ FA Cup: Shane Long pokes home equaliser for Southampton against Tottenham https://t.co/QEYEYy7mrg 59 minutes ago Keith Evans FA Cup: Shane Long pokes home equaliser for Southampton against Tottenham https://t.co/Q7BXyYcHK0 1 hour ago 𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 FA Cup: Shane Long pokes home equaliser for Southampton against Tottenham https://t.co/EDYysdbGAo https://t.co/Ldm2D5SnGe 1 hour ago Lovable Daniels FA Cup: Shane Long pokes home equaliser for Southampton against Tottenham https://t.co/NQ8rEuZufG https://t.co/bg7aWfMPm3 1 hour ago