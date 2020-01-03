Global  

James Ward-Prowse: Southampton midfielder goes off with injury against Tottenham

BBC Sport Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse is taken off on a stretcher after suffering an injury in the first half of Wednesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay with Tottenham.
