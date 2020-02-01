Wake Forest vs. Louisville odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven model

OddsUSA 5th ranked #Louisville is absolutely rolling right now. The #Cardinals have won 8-straight games and are sitting a… https://t.co/6I0zB80MQb 2 hours ago

Covers No. 5 Louisville has an average first-half scoring margin of plus-11 ppg at home while Wake Forest has a first-half… https://t.co/Hxv9nnNfCH 3 hours ago

Nairobi Pittman RT @SBRSportsPicks: 🏀 Wake Forest vs. Louisville ➡️ #NCAAB #BettingPicks #CollegeBasketball 🏀 NCAAB Live Odds and Line History⬇️ https://… 4 hours ago

Las Vegas Edge RT @Covers: No. 5 Louisville has an average first-half scoring margin of plus-11 ppg at home while Wake Forest has a first-half scoring mar… 5 hours ago

LasVegasBetting NCAA Basketball Odds & #ACC Predictions by LVSB Team on Wake Forest Demon #GoDeacs vs Louisville #GoCards - Louisvi… https://t.co/oF9GuOxsaT 5 hours ago

SBR Sports Picks 🏀 Wake Forest vs. Louisville ➡️ #NCAAB #BettingPicks #CollegeBasketball 🏀 NCAAB Live Odds and Line History⬇️… https://t.co/hDHJaspMud 5 hours ago

Collin Sherwin Our best bets for February 5th college basketball: sides on Villanova-Butler, Vandy-LSU, Wake-Louisville, and more! https://t.co/Kta5D26Vzm 5 hours ago