Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Wake Forest vs. Louisville odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven model

Wake Forest vs. Louisville odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Wake Forest and Louisville. Here are the results:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 1 predictions from model on 22-13 run

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

OddsUSA

OddsUSA 5th ranked #Louisville is absolutely rolling right now. The #Cardinals have won 8-straight games and are sitting a… https://t.co/6I0zB80MQb 2 hours ago

Covers

Covers No. 5 Louisville has an average first-half scoring margin of plus-11 ppg at home while Wake Forest has a first-half… https://t.co/Hxv9nnNfCH 3 hours ago

NairobiPittman

Nairobi Pittman RT @SBRSportsPicks: 🏀 Wake Forest vs. Louisville ➡️ #NCAAB #BettingPicks #CollegeBasketball 🏀 NCAAB Live Odds and Line History⬇️ https://… 4 hours ago

Free_SportsBets

Las Vegas Edge RT @Covers: No. 5 Louisville has an average first-half scoring margin of plus-11 ppg at home while Wake Forest has a first-half scoring mar… 5 hours ago

lasvegasbetting

LasVegasBetting NCAA Basketball Odds & #ACC Predictions by LVSB Team on Wake Forest Demon #GoDeacs vs Louisville #GoCards - Louisvi… https://t.co/oF9GuOxsaT 5 hours ago

SBRSportsPicks

SBR Sports Picks 🏀 Wake Forest vs. Louisville ➡️ #NCAAB #BettingPicks #CollegeBasketball 🏀 NCAAB Live Odds and Line History⬇️… https://t.co/hDHJaspMud 5 hours ago

CollinSherwin

Collin Sherwin Our best bets for February 5th college basketball: sides on Villanova-Butler, Vandy-LSU, Wake-Louisville, and more! https://t.co/Kta5D26Vzm 5 hours ago

PickDawgz

PickDawgz (Mitch Wilson) Louisville vs. Wake Forest - 2/5/20 College Basketball Pick, Odds, and Prediction https://t.co/7GIxwJRpgN #FreePick… https://t.co/nkkBYFy068 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.