Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Heung-min Son completes Spurs turnaround with late penalty as Jose Mourinho’s men battle past Southampton in five-goal thriller

Heung-min Son completes Spurs turnaround with late penalty as Jose Mourinho’s men battle past Southampton in five-goal thriller

talkSPORT Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Tottenham edged past Southampton in a five-goal thriller on Wednesday night to set up a fifth-round FA Cup tie with Premier League strugglers Norwich. Southampton started brightly with efforts from Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond but it was the home side who took the lead after 12 minutes. Neat interplay between Lucas Moura and Son […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton [Video]Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton

Danny Ings continued his golden run of form as Southampton enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham, whose miserable afternoon was made worse by an injury to Harry Kane. Ings bagged his ninth goal in 10..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Southampton: Under-par Spurs complete late turnaround to stun Saints

Tottenham Hotspur became the final side to book their place in the FA Cup Fifth Round as they came from behind to beat Southampton 3-2 in a replay on Wednesday...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •FOX SportsFootball.london

English Premier League: Steven Bergwijn can't believe it!

*London:* Steven Bergwijn's debut goal helped Tottenham to a remarkable 2-0 win over 10-man Manchester City on Sunday to breathe new life into their challenge...
Mid-Day Also reported by •talkSPORT

Tweets about this

9javenue

9javenue Heung-min Son completes Spurs turnaround with late penalty as Jose Mourinho’s men battle past Southampton in five-g… https://t.co/OjOMygXZfh 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.