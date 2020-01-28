6 referees punished for failing to stop illegal moves Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Japan Wrestling Federation announced Wednesday it has suspended six officials who oversaw matches at last year's national championships in which two competitors scored takedowns after illegally treading… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Bill Would Make It Illegal To Harass Referees A lawmaker is proposing a bill that would make it illegal to harass a referee, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:51Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this