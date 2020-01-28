Global  

6 referees punished for failing to stop illegal moves

Japan Today Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Japan Wrestling Federation announced Wednesday it has suspended six officials who oversaw matches at last year's national championships in which two competitors scored takedowns after illegally treading…
