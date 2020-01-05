Global  

Jose Mourinho speaks out on Jan Vertonghen and his reaction to being substituted vs Southampton

Football.london Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho speaks out on Jan Vertonghen and his reaction to being substituted vs SouthamptonSpurs defender Jan Vertonghen was substituted early in the second half by Jose Mourinho in the FA Cup fourth round replay against Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mourinho: The best team lost

Mourinho: The best team lost 00:55

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho felt Southampton were the better side, despite Spurs beating them in the FA Cup fourth round. Saints dominated for much of the game, but an early own-goal, a Lucas Moura strike and an 87th-minute penalty by Son Heung-Min saw Mourinho's team earn a narrow win.

Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault [Video]Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault

Jose Mourinho addresses concerns over Inter Milan's continual pursuit of Christian Eriksen. He says Tottenham are not to blame for the situation that has lasted so long and that Eriksen has behaved in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane's injury is serious [Video]Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane's injury is serious

Jose Mourinho comments confirms that Harry Kane's injury is serious. The England captain suffered a tear in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day, although the club have not said what grade..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Every word Jose Mourinho said on Vertonghen, Ndombele, Lo Celso and why Spurs are like a blanket

Every word Jose Mourinho said on Vertonghen, Ndombele, Lo Celso and why Spurs are like a blanketHere's every single word Jose Mourinho said after Tottenham's 3-2 FA Cup fourth round replay victory against Southampton
Football.london

What Jose Mourinho said to Ralph Hasenhuttl after Tottenham's 3-2 FA Cup win over Southampton

What Jose Mourinho said to Ralph Hasenhuttl after Tottenham's 3-2 FA Cup win over SouthamptonTottenham news includes Jose Mourinho's reaction after watching his side come from behind to beat Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round replay and set up a...
Football.london


ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 Jose Mourinho speaks out on Jan Vertonghen and his reaction to being substituted vs Southampton… https://t.co/sIJkN4A9x7 25 minutes ago

Football_LDN

football.london Jose Mourinho has explained his decision to substitute Jan Vertonghen against Southampton https://t.co/KIm64Z6Iyc 31 minutes ago

miss_vertonghen

miss vertonghen RT @Spurs_fl: Jose Mourinho has moved to explain the Jan Vertonghen substitution https://t.co/P74McCxVyB 53 minutes ago

Spurs_fl

Tottenham News Jose Mourinho has moved to explain the Jan Vertonghen substitution https://t.co/P74McCxVyB 55 minutes ago

