NBA All-Star Draft 2020: How to watch Team LeBron, Team Giannis pick teams, player pool, live stream, TV, time

CBS Sports Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Here's everything you need to know before the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday night
News video: LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2

LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2

 LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted captains of the NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant. The reason James chose No. 2 was because he is a 'girl dad' to his daughter, Zhuri Nova. LeBron...

Lakers coach describes 'deeply saddening time' since Kobe's death [Video]Lakers coach describes "deeply saddening time" since Kobe's death

During the team's first interview since the death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, coach Frank Vogel told reporters, "We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything."

Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash [Video]Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash According to TMZ, the NBA legend died in the crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. He was 41 years old. There were at least four people involved..

NBA All-Stars to don Nos. 24, 2 for Kobe, Gianna

As part of what will be a long series of tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the NBA announced that every player on Team Giannis will wear 24 on...
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Basketball: RJ Hampton leaves New Zealand Breakers to prepare for NBA draft

Basketball: RJ Hampton leaves New Zealand Breakers to prepare for NBA draftNew Zealand Breakers guard RJ Hampton's time with the club is over. The 18-year-old NBA draft prospect will not see out the remainder of the season with the team...
New Zealand Herald


Veyroncsgo

Fredrik Larsen Check out NBA All-Star Draft in the NBA app! https://t.co/2vyJJsUE2K 9 seconds ago

Krews_Klutch

A do I watch this all star draft or 3 minutes ago

buzten10

Trending NBA All Star Draft TV channel: How to watch Team LeBron and Team Giannis picks live stream | Other | Sport https://t.co/YbTkCBq6M0 3 minutes ago

hunterharjo7

Stan SGA (Hunter Harjo) Time to watch the All Star Draft! (There’s nothing on at the moment so what the hell) 5 minutes ago

escanoorr

Thierno I’m on my way home and I wanna watch the all star draft 6 minutes ago

Kaizokij

Kija 824 Boredom will make me watch this all star draft 10 minutes ago

Moneyman4lyfe_

Shane McWilliams They still didn’t do the all star draft live. Jesus they just don’t get it. Why would we watch this***recorded 12 minutes ago

KenWaltonII

Ken Walton Excited to watch this NBA All Star Draft! 12 minutes ago

