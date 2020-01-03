Ward-Prowse injury ´not that bad´, says Southampton boss Hasenhuttl

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed the injury suffered by James Ward-Prowse was “not that bad” after the midfielder was carried off on a stretcher during Southampton’s FA Cup defeat to Tottenham. Ward-Prowse hurt his knee in the first half of Wednesday’s fourth-round replay when attempting to block Ryan Sessegnon’s clearance. There were fears the England international, who was […]



