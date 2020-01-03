Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ward-Prowse injury ´not that bad´, says Southampton boss Hasenhuttl

Ward-Prowse injury ´not that bad´, says Southampton boss Hasenhuttl

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed the injury suffered by James Ward-Prowse was “not that bad” after the midfielder was carried off on a stretcher during Southampton’s FA Cup defeat to Tottenham. Ward-Prowse hurt his knee in the first half of Wednesday’s fourth-round replay when attempting to block Ryan Sessegnon’s clearance. There were fears the England international, who was […]

The post Ward-Prowse injury ´not that bad´, says Southampton boss Hasenhuttl appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Ward-Prowse injury not as bad as feared'

'Ward-Prowse injury not as bad as feared' 00:23

 Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirms James Ward-Prowse’s injury in the 3-2 defeat at Tottenham is not as bad as first feared.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mourinho fears bad news on Kane injury, unsure of Eriksen's future [Video]Mourinho fears bad news on Kane injury, unsure of Eriksen's future

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho anticipates bad news on Harry Kane's injury, while admitting he does not know Christian Eriksen's future.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:18Published

Jose Mourinho expecting 'bad news' for Spurs on Harry Kane injury [Video]Jose Mourinho expecting 'bad news' for Spurs on Harry Kane injury

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is fearing the worst over Harry Kane’s hamstring injury, revealing he is expecting “bad news”. Kane limped off during New Year’s Day’s 1-0 defeat to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

James Ward-Prowse given oxygen after horror injury in Tottenham vs Southampton FA Cup tie

James Ward-Prowse given oxygen after horror injury in Tottenham vs Southampton FA Cup tieWard-Prowse has suffered a serious leg injury after a challenge with Ryan Sessegnon - and team-mate Danny Ings exclaimed: "F*** me, you can see his f******...
Daily Star

James Ward-Prowse: Southampton midfielder goes off with injury against Tottenham

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse is taken off on a stretcher after suffering an injury in the first half of Wednesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay with Tottenham.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheSaintsRuleUK

David Jones dailyechosaints: [Southampton FC] James Ward-Prowse's knee injury is 'not that bad' https://t.co/Ew3jg1Xhiu… https://t.co/9zOKyyxhi5 58 minutes ago

dailyechosaints

SaintsFC: Daily Echo [Southampton FC] James Ward-Prowse's knee injury is 'not that bad' https://t.co/gQIXt80FLq https://t.co/mXuZAPTXaE 1 hour ago

saintbannerman

Ralph's Revolution. RT @AdamBlackmore: Some good news #saintsfc Ralph says Ward-Prowse injury is only a deep cut, not worse - might be fit for Burnley 🙏👍 1 hour ago

Hasenhuttlin

Jack RT @AdamBlackmore: Some good news #saintsfc Ralph says Ward-Prowse injury is only a deep cut, not worse - might be fit for Burnley 🙏👍 htt… 2 hours ago

iSouthamptonApp

iSouthamptonApp Southern Daily Echo: James Ward-Prowse's knee injury is 'not that bad' https://t.co/hibl8d1Wna #saints #saintsfc 2 hours ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football James Ward-Prowse was carried off in Southampton's loss to Tottenham, but Ralph Hasenhuttl was able to offer a posi… https://t.co/8rKmiBQjuT 2 hours ago

Blakes_Take

Blake'sTake Saints fans can breathe easier - James Ward-Prowse's injury in @SouthamptonFC's @EmiratesFACup defeat to Tottenham… https://t.co/zpEl8wthPC 2 hours ago

physioroom

PhysioRoom.com Hassenhuttl on the injury suffered by James Ward-Prowse. "I think it is not that bad, I think it is only a cut on t… https://t.co/LbZvaveMGX 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.