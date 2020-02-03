Global  

NBA trade deadline: Latest news and intel

ESPN Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Get the latest NBA trade deadline news and analysis, including trade grades and inside intel.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
News video: Bulls Quiet Headed Toward Trade Deadline

Bulls Quiet Headed Toward Trade Deadline 01:04

 The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away and the Bulls are in a bit of a tough spot.

AP Sources: Timberwolves Trade Robert Covington As Part Of Four-Team Deal [Video]AP Sources: Timberwolves Trade Robert Covington As Part Of Four-Team Deal

Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks as the headline moves in a complicated trade that was struck early Wednesday involving four teams, 12..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital

Sports Final: What Will Bruins Do At NHL Trade Deadline? [Video]Sports Final: What Will Bruins Do At NHL Trade Deadline?

Boston Bruins radio analyst Bob Beers joined Dan Roche on Sports Final to break down what the B's could do at the upcoming NHL trade deadline.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston


Four players most likely on the move at NBA trade deadline

Clint Capela, Tristan Thompson, Rudy Gay and Robert Covington seem like the players most likely to be dealt by the NBA trade deadline.
2020 NBA trade deadline: Full list of completed deals

Follow along with all the NBA's blockbuster moves as teams try to align themselves for a run at the title or a rebuild before Thursday's deadline.
