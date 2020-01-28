Global  

FA CUP: Liverpool young guns have fun in Shrewsbury 1-0 win

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 February 2020
*London:* Liverpool's youngest ever team proved coach Jurgen Klopp was right to rest his stars as they reached the FA Cup fifth round with a 1-0 win against third-tier Shrewsbury on Tuesday. Klopp and his entire first team were all absent for the fourth round replay at Anfield as part of the club's winter break. The Liverpool...
News video: Liverpool's youngest side praised following 1-0 FA Cup over Shrewsbury

Liverpool's youngest side praised following 1-0 FA Cup over Shrewsbury 01:06

 Neil Critchely praised the youngest side in Liverpool’s history after they beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay. Critchley said: "Over 90 minutes we had the better chances and were just about the deserved winners."

FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury [Video]FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fourth-round replay. Shrewsbury are expecting to take more than 5,000 fans to Anfield, in the hope of causing an upset and setting up a trip to..

Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision [Video]Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision

Juergen Klopp defends his mid-season break decision that will see him and his first team miss the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

James Milner issues challenge to Liverpool's kids for FA Cup clash

James Milner issues challenge to Liverpool's kids for FA Cup clashMilner will be be putting his feet up and relaxing as Liverpool's young guns go for glory in their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury
Daily Star Also reported by •Team Talk

Simon Jordan says Jurgen Klopp ‘will leave Liverpool as soon as a better job comes up’ as he slams selfish FA Cup decision

Jurgen Klopp may set a dangerous precedent which could DESTROY the FA Cup if he skips Liverpool’s fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town. That’s the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

mid_day

mid-day FA CUP: Liverpool Young Guns Have Fun In Shrewsbury 1-0 Win https://t.co/4PajQl0rad 49 minutes ago

Scoots081

ScootA Wheres all the pundits and others saying how liverpool have ruined and disrespected the FA cup now after these youn… https://t.co/yIIARCQTct 17 hours ago

sbk

SBK ⚽️ Can #Shrewsbury cause an upset against Liverpool's young guns in the #EmiratesFACup tonight? #LIVSHR 🏟️ We hav… https://t.co/dqipbhaXA4 1 day ago

myLFCMalaysia

Liverpool FC Malaysia RT @Nazira_Yusuf22: NEW BLOG POST 👀‼️🚨 Have a read of my Preview Liverpool 🆚 Shrewsbury Town hopefully it won’t disappoint. Please LIKE… 2 days ago

Nazira_Yusuf22

Nazira Yusuf NEW BLOG POST 👀‼️🚨 Have a read of my Preview Liverpool 🆚 Shrewsbury Town hopefully it won’t disappoint. Please L… https://t.co/BrhvTPe3Z1 2 days ago

LetsWayja

Wayja Liverpool's youngsters are set to play the rematch with @shrewsweb - will the young guns have what it takes to get… https://t.co/YTq1jtDZsp 2 days ago

