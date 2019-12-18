Global  

Nets crush Warriors 129-88 in Russell's return to Brooklyn

FOX Sports Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Nets crush Warriors 129-88 in Russell's return to BrooklynCaris LeVert scored 23 points and the Nets gave D'Angelo Russell a bruising welcome back to Brooklyn with a 129-88 rout of the Golden State Warriors
Nets Crush Warriors In Russell’s Return To Brooklyn

Joe Harris added 17 points and Garrett Temple had 16 for the Nets, who beat the Warriors for the first time in nearly five years.
