Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tatum's 33 points, late flurry rallies Celtics over Magic

Tatum's 33 points, late flurry rallies Celtics over Magic

FOX Sports Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Tatum's 33 points, late flurry rallies Celtics over MagicJayson Tatum scored 16 of his 33 points in the second half and the Boston Celtics held off the Orlando Magic 116-100
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Tatum scores 32, helps Celtics hold off Hawks 112-107

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Atlanta Hawks 112-107 on Friday night. It was...
Seattle Times

Tatum scores 32, helps Celtics hold off Hawks 112-107

Tatum scores 32, helps Celtics hold off Hawks 112-107Jayson Tatum had seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Atlanta Hawks 112-107
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.