Odion Ighalo took pay cut to sign for his dream club Manchester United

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
*London:* Lifelong Manchester United fan Odion Ighalo said he had no hesitation in taking a pay cut to complete his dream deadline-day switch to Old Trafford, enduring a sleepless night as the deal was hammered out. United were already short in attack following the summer departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku and a back...
 Odion Ighalo has nothing to lose at Manchester United and could become the next Eric Cantona, according to Mark Bosnich.

