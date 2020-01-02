Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ken Rosenthal on why the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers

Ken Rosenthal on why the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers

FOX Sports Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Ken Rosenthal on why the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the DodgersWhy did the Boston Red Sox trade Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers? Ken Rosenthal offers a unique perspective on the blockbuster trade.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Dodgers Acquire Mookie Betts and David Price

Dodgers Acquire Mookie Betts and David Price 00:38

 dodgers acquire mookie betts david price deal red sox three-team deal

Recent related videos from verified sources

WBZ News Update For February 5 [Video]WBZ News Update For February 5

Wintry Weather In Forecast; Mookie Betts & David Price Traded; 3 Manchester Officers Stabbed

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:07Published

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Red Sox Send Mookie Betts And David Price To Dodgers In Massive 3-Team Deal

The Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins are involved
Daily Caller

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner not surprised Red Sox traded Mookie Betts

Steinbrenner said that despite Betts heading to the Dodgers, the AL East will continue to be a tough division.
Newsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.