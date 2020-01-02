Ken Rosenthal on why the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers



Recent related videos from verified sources WBZ News Update For February 5 Wintry Weather In Forecast; Mookie Betts & David Price Traded; 3 Manchester Officers Stabbed Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:07Published 16 hours ago Top 10 Teams of the Decade Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:33Published on January 2, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Red Sox Send Mookie Betts And David Price To Dodgers In Massive 3-Team Deal The Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins are involved

Daily Caller 13 hours ago



Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner not surprised Red Sox traded Mookie Betts Steinbrenner said that despite Betts heading to the Dodgers, the AL East will continue to be a tough division.

Newsday 10 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this