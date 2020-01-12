Several stars pull out as bushfire match moved to Melbourne on Sunday

Cricket's bushfire relief match has been rescheduled and is set to be played on Sunday at Melbourne's Junction Oval but the last-minute change has cost the match some of its headline stars including Shane Warne.



Recent related videos from verified sources Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser Australian cricket legends announced on Sunday that they are coming out of retirement for a one-off match to support the bushfire relief efforts. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48Published on January 12, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Bushfire relief match set for Sunday at Junction Oval Cricket's bushfire relief match has been rescheduled and is set to be played on Sunday at Melbourne's Junction Oval.

The Age 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this