Arsenal keeping tabs on 22-year-old Ligue 1 defender – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Arsenal are still interested in Lille defender Gabriel despite failing to sign the Ligue 1 star in January, according to a report in France. French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that the Gunners had a bid turned down by Lille for the 22-year-old in the January transfer window. The same article […]

