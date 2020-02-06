Global  

Source: Sixers get Robinson, Burks from Warriors

ESPN Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired forward Glenn Robinson III and guard Alec Burks from the Golden State Warriors, a league source tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
AP source: 76ers deal for Robinson, Burks from Golden State

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the trade says the Philadelphia 76ers have acquired Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks from the Golden State Warriors in...
Seattle Times

76ers deal for Glenn Robinson, former CU Buffs’ Alec Burks from Golden State, AP source says

A person familiar with the trade says the Philadelphia 76ers have acquired Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for draft...
Denver Post

