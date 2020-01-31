Chris Jordan determined to seize England ODI chance

Chris Jordan knows he needs to make the most of his unexpected opportunity in England’s one-day side if he is to fulfil his wish to play alongside good friend Jofra Archer on a regular basis.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Third patient in the UK tests positive for coronavirus A third person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer has said. Professor Chris Whitty said the person, who did not contract the virus in the UK, is currently.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published 1 week ago Chief Medical Officer: First two coronavirus patients in UK receiving treatment at specialist centre Two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Chris Jordan determined to seize ODI chance Chris Jordan knows he needs to make the most of his unexpected opportunity in England’s one-day side if he is to fulfil his wish to play alongside good friend...

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



Sussex's Chris Jordan in the wickets but England fall short in T20 opener CHRIS JORDAN was back among the wickets for England as they stumbled to a one-run loss against South Africa in the first T20 of the series in East London.

The Argus 1 day ago





Tweets about this