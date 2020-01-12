Global  

Courtney Walsh to play during Bushfire relief fundraiser match

Zee News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Current Australia skipper Tim Paine will step into the role of coaching the Gilchrist XI. Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be coaching the Ponting XI
