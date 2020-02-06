Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mourinho explains substitution of inconsolable Vertonghen in FA Cup win

Mourinho explains substitution of inconsolable Vertonghen in FA Cup win

Team Talk Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has explained why he had to take Jan Vertonghen off early in the 2nd half of the FA Cup win over Southampton.

The post Mourinho explains substitution of inconsolable Vertonghen in FA Cup win appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mourinho: The best team lost [Video]Mourinho: The best team lost

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho felt Southampton were the better side, despite Spurs beating them in the FA Cup fourth round. Saints dominated for much of the game, but an early own-goal, a Lucas Moura..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho insists he doesn’t need talks with Jan Vertonghen after Tottenham defender’s emotional reaction to substitution

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho insists he doesn’t need to speak to Jan Vertonghen after his substitution in the dramatic FA Cup win over Southampton. The...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Mourinho explains substitution of inconsolable Vertonghen in cup win https://t.co/id6wQLmQ3V 22 minutes ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk Jan Vertonghen was crestfallen after being hooked against Southampton, but did that bother Jose... 🤨 https://t.co/8knlqRLOVf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.